ASU unveils new screening tech for students, staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State University leaders announced it is using new technology aiming to help students stay safe during the pandemic.
The university partnered with the Alabama company called Dragonfly.
ASU will put 10 screening devices around the campus, with five temperature scanning devices and five social distancing devices around campus.
A student would walk up to the device and it takes a student’s temperature. It then provides a green light if it is an appropriate temperature.
“We want to break down any barriers with someone who may have a problem with someone taking their temperatures,” said ASU president Quinton Ross.
“It keeps us from having to have an actual live person stand in front of them with a thermometer,” said Ross.
Five social distancing devices will be put around campus.
There are large monitors that tell you if someone is not 6 feet apart.
“We’re still hoping that other places in the state will pick it up other school systems to keep our children safe,” said a representative for the Alabama Association of School Nurses.
ASU’s president says they are the first college in the Alabama to use new equipment created by the company Dragonfly.
One senator says the technology will help keep high-risk populations safe…
“Alabama State is about 91% African American community. There’s a lot of high risk students on this campus in in in and around this community,” said Sen. Bobby Singleton, D-Greensboro.
Alabama State university said they will consider using the devices at football games when they begin.
The technology costs about $100,000. They are using CARES Act money to pay for it.
The school’s president encourages other schools to adopt the technology.
