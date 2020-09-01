Commission upholds Alabama Power’s solar fees, approves increase

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - On Tuesday, the Alabama Public Service Commission upheld Alabama Power’s fees charged to customers who use solar panels.
Commissioners approved an increase to $5.41, which would amount to a $27.05 monthly fee on a typical 5-kilowatt system.
Alabama Power said the fee is needed to maintain the infrastructure that will provide backup power to customers when the solar panels don’t provide enough energy.
Experts for environmental groups said the charge eliminates much of the savings that customers expect to realize for their investments in installing solar panels.
As directed by the commission, Alabama Power plans to move forward with the development of a demand rate option for residential customers.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.