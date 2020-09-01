I-65 NB reopening following crash with multiple injuries

A crash in Montgomery County near the 161 mile marker has both northbound lanes of I-65 blocked. (Source: ALDOT)
By WSFA Staff | September 1, 2020 at 11:36 AM CDT - Updated September 1 at 12:12 PM

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says I-65 northbound is reopening following a crash that involved multiple injuries.

Alabama State Troopers report the crash involved a tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle.

The crash is affecting traffic at the 161 mile marker. That’s near Hope Hull and about 10 miles south of the I-65/85 interchange.

The severity of the injuries was unclear. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

