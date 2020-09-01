Cross placed at Union Springs murder scene

UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (WSFA) - The very place where a Union Springs man was gunned down has become a makeshift shrine.
Someone placed a cross near the spot where 29-year-old Johnarian Allen died on Underwood Avenue last Thursday night. Allen became the city’s first homicide for 2020.
If you look close enough you’ll notice signatures and short messages on the wooded cross.
Police charged 22-year old Jeremiah Penn with capital murder, although Penn’s attorney disputes the charge.
Authorities say Penn shot and killed Allen because he didn’t get out of the street fast enough.
Penn remains in the Bulock County jail under no bond. He’s expected to have a preliminary hearing within 30 days.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.