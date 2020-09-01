2 drug suspects arrested within days in Tallapoosa County

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department reports two separate drugs busts within days of each other.
The first was during a routine traffic stop on Aug. 27 in which investigators say they found a “large amount of contraband.”
The sheriff’s office says drug agents found approximately 70 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 140 grams of marijuana, 22 grams of THC edibles, and prescription medication. They also seized a Ford F-150 and two firearms.
Christopher Whiddon, 58, of Jackson Gap, was arrested. He was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Then, on Aug. 31, the Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force stopped a vehicle in the Holiday Shores area of Dadeville. Agents says the driver was a person of interest whom they have been receiving complaints about for alleged drug activity since December of last year.
Investigators say they recovered approximately 5 grams of marijuana, baggies and a Taurus .40-caliber handgun.
Virgil Gilson, 35, of Dadeville, was charged with first-degree possession of marijuana, certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.