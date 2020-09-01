Eufaula teacher arrested on student sex charges

EUFAULA, Ala. (WSFA) - A teacher has been arrested and charged with allegedly having sexual relations with a student, according to the Eufaula Police Department.
Police Chief Steve Watkins said an investigation prompted the arrest of Amy S. Priest, 44, on two charges of School Employee Engaging in Sex with Student Under 19.
Priest is listed under the Eufaula City Schools staff directory as a special education teacher at Eufaula High School.
Watkins said the investigation determined the incidents did not happen on school property.
Priest was arrested was made Monday and was taken to the Eufaula City Jail where she was being held on a bond of $50,000.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.