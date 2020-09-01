Kevin Turner Prattville golf tourney continues giving back to community

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s grown into one of the biggest golf tournaments in the River Region.
The 23rd annual Kevin Turner - Prattville YMCA Golf Tournament teed off Tuesday at RTJ Capitol Hill in Prattville.
Despite this year’s event having to be pushed back a few months due to COVID-19, 55 teams still came out to play over morning and afternoon tee times.
The goal: keep Kevin Turner’s legacy alive and honor his desire to give back to the community.
“To have 55 teams in an event in the midst of a pandemic has been really, really great. It’s a testament to what we do through this tournament in providing the scholarship dollars to children and families, but it’s also a real testament to Kevin Turner and his impact and his life in our community,” said tournament director Keith Cantrell.
This year’s guest speaker was Turner’s teammate at Alabama, fullback Martin Houston.
Houston was a starter on the Tide’s 1992 national championship team.
He was very happy to be in attendance honor a good friend.
“His lasting legacy to me was that even though you may be the first guy. You may be the leader. You may be the starter. You can still reach back and help the guy that is maybe even competing for your job, and it doesn’t hurt you to help the guy behind you,” said Houston. “You leave a little bit of yourself behind that when you go on you still have influence. I think that’s what you see in this tournament. Kevin Turner, long after he’s gone, this tournament is still giving back.”
All the money raised from the event goes to the Coach A Child Scholarship Fund.
“What we are doing today is we are playing golf yes, but we are investing in people. Even some of the guys playing today were actually guys who were on scholarship 25 years ago when I first came to the Y. That’s really cool to see that,” said Cantrell.
