Local pastors weighing church reopening plans

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As the number of new COVID-19 cases continues its downward trend, some churches are resuming group worship services, while others are remaining cautious of welcoming parishioners back.
“It’s different that we are not able to come together and fellowship with each other,” said the Rev. Cromwell Handy of Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church. “We thought it was going to be for a little while but it looks like it’s about to settle in.”
Handy says he does not expect to reopen the doors of Dexter Avenue anytime soon.
“We’re just going to have to wait, pray and monitor the situation,” he said.
While some churches continue to remain cautious about reopening their doors, churches like Eastmont Baptist Church are reopening but in phases. Eastmont welcomed backed parishioners in June with limited services.
Starting Sept 13, the church begins a new phase of reopening, including additional ministries, but still following public health guidelines.
“To finally have child care available for the parents, to finally have a place for the students to serve, to finally have a place for the choir to come back together and orchestra, our classes to meet without concerns and without infection, we’re ready,” said Eastmont Baptist’s worship pastor, Lance Maddox.
The future remains uncertain for local churches, but they are committed to bringing a message of faith and hope, while still recognizing the importance of keeping their parishioners healthy in the midst of a pandemic. “Don’t forsake the assembly but make sure that you’re encouraging and lifting each other up,” Maddox said.
Most churches say members have been understanding through this pandemic and have continued to make regular donations.
