$10M in grants awarded to 4 Alabama airports for improvements

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabamians are about to come in for a smoother landing at several airports thanks to $10 million in federal grants aimed at infrastructure improvements.
The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded the money through the FAA to four airports in Birmingham, Montgomery, Auburn, and Gulf Shores.
“This funding is significant for the state and will increase economic development opportunities in these communities as well as improve safety at these airports,” said Sen. Richard Shelby in announcing the awards.
The grants will go toward the following projects:
- Auburn University Regional Airport – $656,477 to rehabilitate a runway.
- Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International – $2,680,614 to rehabilitate both a runway and a taxiway put a second grant of $407,640 to acquire land for noise compatibility.
- Jack Edwards National in Gulf Shores – $6,135,367 to construct a contract tower.
- Montgomery Regional (Dannelly Field) – $228,968 to update the airport master plan or study
