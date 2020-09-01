MPD, SWAT involved in standoff at Montgomery home

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police and a SWAT team are on the scene of a standoff that started with an early morning disturbance call.
MPD spokeswoman Capt. Saba Coleman said MPD and SWAT responded to the 5000 block of Yellow Pine Drive at 6 a.m. after reports of a disturbance.
Maps indicate that is the address of Evergreen Estates Mobile Home Park off Troy Highway.
Coleman said the subject has barricaded themselves inside a residence. It’s unclear if the person is a man or a woman or whether they are armed.
Few other details were available, but Coleman said the surrounding residences have been evacuated.
This is a developing story that will be updated. Continue checking back.
