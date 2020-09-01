One more day with scattered storms, then it’s very quiet

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you’re a fan of sunshine and absolutely no rain or storms, then we’ve got the forecast for you! It won’t be today as another wave of scattered showers and thunderstorms is expected to develop during the afternoon hours.
Coverage will be similar to what we saw yesterday around 50% or so. While no severe weather is expected, very heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds are all possible with the strongest storm cells.
Outside of any rain, it’ll be partly to mostly cloudy with highs pushing into the lower 90s. Humidity levels will be about as high as they go, making it feel like it’s 102-107 degrees.
Beginning Wednesday it will be entirely dry as high pressure and dry air aloft settle into not only Alabama, but much of the Deep South.
There is no chance of rain or storms through Friday with mostly sunny skies in the forecast each day. With the sunshine and lack of rain, high temperatures will rise into the mid-90s. It’s not out of the question that we see a few upper 90s mixed in.
Heat indices will rise into the lower 100s each day as humidity levels will be a little more tolerable and comfortable.
Labor Day weekend doesn’t look bad as of now. The unofficial end to summer will feature highs in the lower and middle 90s each afternoon with entirely dry conditions Saturday, and a few scattered showers and storms both Sunday and Monday.
Models are still in disagreement regarding those storm chances next Sunday and Monday, with some models keeping us entirely dry. For now, we’ll maintain a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, but it’s possible the weekend winds up nearly entirely dry.
