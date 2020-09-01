One person dies in 3-vehicle crash on I-85 in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - One person is dead following a vehicle crash in Opelika Tuesday evening.
The three-vehicle crash happened on Interstate 85 northbound near the Gateway Drive Overpass. Opelika police and fire department units responded at around 6:10 p.m.
The accident claimed the life of a 51-year-old victim whose identity has not been released. According to the Opelika Police Department, the victim was the driver of one of the cars and had no signs of life when officers arrived to the scene. The victim was subsequently pronounced dead.
Occupants of the other vehicles received treatment for minor injures at East Alabama Medical Center.
The crash is under investigation by the Opelika Police Department. Anyone with information about the accident is asked to call the department at 334-705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.