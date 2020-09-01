Over $28K in community relief funds awarded to area nonprofits, churches

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two local groups have come together once again to help nonprofits working with others during this pandemic.
The Central Alabama Community Foundation and River Region United Way announced their 10th round of grants.
More than $28,000 was awarded to eight nonprofit organizations and churches.
The money will go to addressing community needs and special needs for those groups.
They’ve been awarding these grants for six months.
“This is a place where change has happened. And we’re in another changing situation. We’re in a crisis. And when crisis happens, believe it or not, it creates opportunities. and right now we have an opportunity. We have an opportunity to make a difference,” said Ron Simmons, president and CEO of River Region United Way.
“To see how everyone has come together as communities, one, united has been amazing,” said Central Alabama Community Foundation President Burton Crenshaw.
To date, these groups have awarded to more than $472,000 to 110 different organizations.
