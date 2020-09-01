SEC announces portion of 2020 kickoff times

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Southeastern Conference announced a portion of kickoff times and TV networks for the 2020 season Tuesday morning.
The schedule includes the first two weeks of the season then weeks spread out through the middle of November. Kickoff times were not announced for the final three weeks of the regular season, notably meaning a time has not been set for the Iron Bowl on November 28.
Alabama is coming off an 11-2 season in 2019 that included the Crimson Tide missing the College Football Playoff for the first time. Alabama is featured in three of CBS’ six announced Game of the Week broadcasts, including a prime time kickoff with Georgia in mid-October.
Here are the times and networks released Tuesday:
- September 26: Alabama at Missouri - 6 p.m. (ESPN)
- October 3: Texas A&M at Alabama - 2:30 p.m. (CBS)
- October 17: Georgia at Alabama - 7 p.m. (CBS)
- October 31: Mississippi State at Alabama - 6 p.m. (ESPN)
- November 7: Bye
- November 14: Alabama at LSU - 5 p.m. (CBS)
Auburn begins its season at home against Kentucky with an early kickoff. The Tigers will appear in at least one Game of the Week, which is scheduled for Halloween against LSU. Auburn is coming off a 9-4 season.
Here are the times and networks released thus far for Auburn:
- September 26: Kentucky at Auburn - 11 a.m. (SEC Network)
- October 3: Auburn at Georgia - 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)
- October 17: Auburn at South Carolina - 11 a.m. or 2:30 or 3 p.m. (TBA)
- October 31: LSU at Auburn - 2:30 p.m.
- November 7: Bye
