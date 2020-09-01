Troy home opener game pushed to a weekend match

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans have learned their home opener game will be pushed back from a Thursday to a Saturday.
Tuesday, ESPN and the Sun Belt Conference announced the team’s match up against Texas State will be pushed back from Thursday, Oct. 8 to Saturday, Oct. 10.
The game was set for ESPNU’s broadcast that Thursday night, but Saturday’s time slot means it could put the Trojan’s in position for a broadcast on ESPN or ESPN2. The kickoff time and exact network won’t be announced until closer to the day of the game.
Meanwhile, the kickoff times for some other Troy games are being announced, including road games against the season opener with Middle Tennessee and the Sept. 26 match up with BYU.
Middle Tennessee is set for 3 p.m. on ESPNU while the BYU match is a night game in Provo, Utah, that starts at 9:15 p.m. on ESPN.
