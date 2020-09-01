Upcoming weather pattern will send ragweed allergy levels surging

We can thank the entirely dry, rain-free and very hot forecast for the expected surge in ragweed levels by the end of the week. With many of us likely to be outside enjoying Labor Day activities this weekend, it’ll be important to take precautions if you are a known sufferer of ragweed pollen. Even if you aren’t sure whether or not you struggle with ragweed, it wouldn’t hurt to be cautious in case you are around someone who does.