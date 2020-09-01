UPDATE: Vouchers for free internet access should go out this week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Starting this week, vouchers for free broadband internet for school students in Alabama start going out.
Michelle Roth with the Alabama Cable and Broadband Association has been working closely with state leaders to roll out the Alabama Broadband Connectivity for Students program which gives free internet access for families with students on free or reduced lunch.
Roth tells us almost 300,000 vouchers for free internet for families should start hitting mailboxes this week. If you receive one, all you have to do is call the internet provider listed in your voucher letter then tell them you have an Alabama ABC voucher.
“Customer service will be prepared to receive that information. They are boots on the ground, all hands-on deck, ready to start receiving those phone calls. Once they get the voucher number, they will set up an appointment to either get them installed, to distribute the equipment they need,” Roth said.
Roth tells us if a family already has service from a provider then they can still use the voucher to cover the expense of their current service.
The voucher program will cover the cost of high-speed internet through December. The state is using $100 million in CARES Act funding to pay for it.
You can learn more about the ABC for Students program here: https://abcstudents.org/
