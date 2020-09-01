Woman dies attempting to save child at beach

FORT MORGAN, Ala. (AP) - Authorities said a Tennessee woman died at an Alabama beach after she and other beach-goers attempted to form a human chain to rescue a child.
Baldwin County Coroner Brian Pierce said 53-year-old Karen Graham, of Collierville, Tennessee, died Saturday after being recovered from the water at Fort Morgan beach.
Coast Guard Sector Mobile said a 9-year-old was reportedly swept out by a current. The agency said about 20 people attempted to a form a human chain to rescue the child but they were swept out further by the waves.
A private craft nearby was able to recover everyone. The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said another person was also hospitalized.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.