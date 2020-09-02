An entirely dry, sunny and very hot stretch ahead

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Say goodbye to the daily showers and thunderstorms for the next several days. High pressure and dry air aloft have moved in, and that will put a halt to any rain chances until at least Sunday afternoon.
There will be plenty of sunshine each afternoon with a few clouds thrown in the mix. High temperatures will reach 92-97 degrees depending on your location. With all of the sunshine expected, it will be a stretch with very high UV indices (~10) despite our days getting shorter.
Despite the plentiful sunshine each day, each morning could begin rather cloudy and possibly foggy as low-level moisture remains trapped near the surface. Even if there is a low-level cloud deck on any given morning, it’ll turn sunny before lunchtime.
The good news is the humidity will be slightly more tolerable compared to where it has been of late. It won’t be a complete reprieve from the mugginess, but it will certainly feel a tad bit better to round out the week and kick off Labor Day weekend.
So Friday and Saturday look picture perfect despite the heat. If your Labor Day weekend activities are planned on Sunday or Monday, the forecast isn’t quite as nice.
With a front draped just to our south there will be a chance of at least some scattered showers and thunderstorms both days. Forecast models aren’t in great agreement on this, but for now we are keeping a 40% chance of rain in there for Sunday and Labor Day.
Highs will still be in the 90s and humidity levels will remain noticeable but not over the top by any means.
