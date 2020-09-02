An entirely dry, sunny and very hot stretch ahead

The next chance of showers and storms isn’t until Sunday afternoon

No rain or storms in sight until at least Sunday!
By Tyler Sebree | September 2, 2020 at 4:50 AM CDT - Updated September 2 at 6:07 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Say goodbye to the daily showers and thunderstorms for the next several days. High pressure and dry air aloft have moved in, and that will put a halt to any rain chances until at least Sunday afternoon.

Highs will head for 93 degrees under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.
There will be plenty of sunshine each afternoon with a few clouds thrown in the mix. High temperatures will reach 92-97 degrees depending on your location. With all of the sunshine expected, it will be a stretch with very high UV indices (~10) despite our days getting shorter.

Despite the plentiful sunshine each day, each morning could begin rather cloudy and possibly foggy as low-level moisture remains trapped near the surface. Even if there is a low-level cloud deck on any given morning, it’ll turn sunny before lunchtime.

Outdoor conditions look good with plenty of sun today.
The good news is the humidity will be slightly more tolerable compared to where it has been of late. It won’t be a complete reprieve from the mugginess, but it will certainly feel a tad bit better to round out the week and kick off Labor Day weekend.

It'll be entirely dry for the next four days, so any outdoor plans look great!
So Friday and Saturday look picture perfect despite the heat. If your Labor Day weekend activities are planned on Sunday or Monday, the forecast isn’t quite as nice.

With a front draped just to our south there will be a chance of at least some scattered showers and thunderstorms both days. Forecast models aren’t in great agreement on this, but for now we are keeping a 40% chance of rain in there for Sunday and Labor Day.

It'll be a hot Labor Day weekend with a chance of scattered showers and storms both Sunday and Monday.
Highs will still be in the 90s and humidity levels will remain noticeable but not over the top by any means.

