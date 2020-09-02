College GameDay to return to ESPN this weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Get ready college football fans, because the “College GameDay” crew is returning this weekend.
ESPN announced that Rece Davis, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and David Pollack will return for ESPN’s “College GameDay Built by the Home Depot Preview Show” airing 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. CDT Saturday. Maria Taylor will be contributing to the preview show.
Saturday’s show will broadcast from ESPN studios in Bristol, Connecticut. The first “GameDay” road trip is scheduled for Sept. 12 and will be announced during the show.
The ACC and Big 12 will be in action on Sept. 12. AAC, Conference USA and Sun Belt teams will also be playing.
The SEC is schedule to kickoff the 2020 football season on Sept. 26.
The Big 10 and Pac-12 conferences decided to push back their fall sports seasons to Spring 2021.
