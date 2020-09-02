Enterprise mayor tests positive for COVID-19

Enterprise mayor tests positive for COVID-19
Enterprise City Hall (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA Staff | September 2, 2020 at 8:08 PM CDT - Updated September 2 at 8:08 PM

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - The mayor of Enterprise is quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19, the city announced Wednesday.

Mayor William E. Cooper said he was feeling fine and not experiencing any serious symptoms.

The mayor was tested as a precaution after a family member tested positive this week.

“I am communicating with my staff and working work from home, but I fully expect to come back to City Hall and begin to serve the City in person by next week,” the mayor said.

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.