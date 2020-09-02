Linemen from Alabama hard at work helping with hurricane recovery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been a few days since hundreds of power company personnel left Alabama en route to Texas and Louisiana.
Alabama Power linemen spent the first few days in east Texas restoring electricity knocked out by Hurricane Laura.
Now they’re making their way to western Louisiana.
Company leaders say at this point they don’t anticipate having to dispatch additional personnel, and there’s no word yet when they’ll return home to Alabama.
The linemen were also joined by the co-ops personnel as well fighting through downed trees, power lines and broken poles.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.