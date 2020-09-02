Police officer praised for heroic efforts to try to save baby

UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (WSFA) - A Union Springs police officer stands out among the best in law enforcement after trying to help save a baby boy.
“The thought of it didn’t hit me at that moment,” said Union Springs police officer Kacey Mays.
Mays, former Navy medic, never thought twice about what he needed to do once the call went out. A father found his infant son in distress, not breathing and very hot.
“He just said ’my baby’ and went inside,” Mays recalled.
The call originated from the Sardis Mobile Home community on Highway 223 in Union Springs on June 10.
“He came out with the baby in his arms and handed it to me,” Mays remembered.
Time stood still as Mays rushed to the scene, jumped out of his vehicle, grabbed the baby and performed CPR on the porch of a vacant mobile home next door.
“Once the paramedics got here and took over, I went behind my patrol unit and kind of broke down in tears,” he said.
It didn’t work. The baby boy died. Police say the child had COVID-19.
Mays tested negative for the virus.
The story doesn’t end there. It took a beautiful turn. Mays, with the help of his wife, took it upon himself to raise the necessary funds to bury the child.
Because of them, the family was able to have a funeral and burial at Mason Cemetery. The child died one day before turning 6 months old.
“It was just something to ease their burden. They’re both working. No parent should have to bury a child,” he said.
Mays takes comfort in the fact he knows where the infant is today. His little body is here, but his soul is in heaven.
Although it’s not the ending Mays would’ve preferred, the experience changed him for the better.
‘”I wasn’t quite as tough as I thought I was. It hit me pretty hard emotionally,” Mays admitted.
And he’s confident a little angel will forever be at his side.
A California native, Mays has been on the Union Springs police force for two years. He received his first Officer Of The Month award from the city in June.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.