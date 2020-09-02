Prattville CFO apologizes for controversial social media post

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville’s chief financial officer came under fire during Tuesday night’s city council meeting with some calling for his resignation.
The tension was the result of a social media post by CFO Daniel Oakley that many said included profanity and racial tones. The exact language of the post was not immediately clear.
Three residents spoke about the post during the council meeting. Some asked for an apology as well as Oakley’s dismissal.
“When you’re a city officials and use at that capacity, there’s got to be more done. You’re held to a higher standard than a regular citizen,”one resident explained.
Oakley did address the controversy saying “I shouldn’t have made it. It was a mistake."
The CFO added that “it was done with poor taste and bad judgment and it lacked class. I consider myself to have a lot of class and I did not show it there and I apologize for that.”
Despite the apology, Oakley has made no indication that he would step down as a result.
