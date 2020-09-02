Roundabouts proposed to reduce traffic congestion in Waugh

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Transportation released a proposal Wednesday to build roundabouts to ease traffic woes in Waugh in east Montgomery County.
They are proposing the roundabouts along State Road 126 and Highway 80 from the Interstate 85 southbound ramps to Marler Road.
This area experiences a high traffic volume with congestion throughout the day as more people have moved to the Pike Road area. The congestion at times backs up on Interstate 85 at Exit 16.
The plan would convert three intersections into roundabouts and convert some driveways to a right in/right out only turn movement to aid in preventing crashes.
ALDOT is looking for comments on the proposal, you have a month to submit them.
There are several ways to submit a comment:
- Online: Comment Form
- Email: I85-Waugh-comments@dot.state.al.us
- Phone: (334) 353-6018 to leave comments (Limit 3 minutes)
- Postal Mail (See Comment Form): Mail comments to:
- ALDOT, Southeast Region, Montgomery Area, ATTN: Lisa Valier (I-85 Waugh), 100 Capitol Commerce Boulevard Suite 210, Building B, Montgomery, Alabama 36117
- In Person (Call to Schedule an Appointment)In the event you are not able to view or provide comment through the website, the posted materials are available for review and comment at the ALDOT Region Office by appointment only. For those needing special assistance, please contact Lisa Valier at the Region Office to schedule an appointment at (334) 353-6897 or by email valierl@dot.state.al.us.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.