Supplemental unemployment checks expected to go out Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There’s relief in sight for those who are weathering the COVID-19 pandemic without a job.
It’s called the Lost Wages Assistance Program, or LWA, made possible by a FEMA grant.
“It’s a brand new program, it’s not a normal Labor Department program,” stated Tara Hutchison, Communications Director for the Alabama Department of Labor. “This was implemented through an executive memorandum by President Trump and our funding sources are coming from FEMA rather than the U.S. Department of Labor.”
Those who receive at least $100 a week in state unemployment assistance automatically qualify for four $300 payments. Since it went into effect on Aug. 1, recipients will be paid with a retroactive $1,200 check.
“We are still hoping and planning to get those payments out by this Friday,” Hutchison explained. “Right now we are in a holding pattern while getting some federal banking requirements ironed out.”
The LWA is a patch following the expiration of the $600 weekly payments through the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation.
To monitor the latest on the LWA payment, Hutchison advises claimants to keep an eye on their unemployment trackers.
“The tracker will have the most up to date information on their particular claim,” she stated. “Additionally you can watch our website and social media sites which we update often.”
The Alabama Department of Labor asks for patience as it works to administer this new program, an agency that’s been in free fall since March managing a catastrophic number of claims.
“Prior to the pandemic Alabama had been experiencing record low employment for many months,” stated Hutchison. “With that comes a smaller staff and smaller budget. We were basically hit overnight with this tsunami of claims within a week’s time.”
