12 of this year’s 15 Atlantic named storms have broken a record

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It probably sounds like a broken record at this point, but the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season has been one for the record books. The hyperactive year in the Atlantic Basin has simply not slowed down.
Two new storms -- Omar and Nana -- were named just yesterday as September got underway. That’s right on cue as September is the most active month, on average, in the Atlantic.
With those two systems added to the already lengthy list of named storms, where do we stand now?
To put it simply: way ahead of schedule.
We’re essentially in unprecedented territory in terms of the total number of storms to form this year.
It all began before hurricane season technically even started with both Tropical Storm Arthur and Tropical Storm Bertha forming in May. Since then, we’ve broken record after record.
In fact, 12 out of the 15 named storms to develop this year have broken a record for forming earlier than any previous storm beginning with that same letter.
Cristobal, Edouard, Fay, Gonzalo, Hanna, Isaias, Josephine, Kyle, Laura, Marco, Nana, and Omar all formed earlier in the calendar year than any previous storm beginning with that same letter!
With Nana and Omar both forming on September 1st, this became the first Atlantic hurricane season to ever see 15 named storms by the start of September. The previous record was 12.
It is important to note that while we have shattered records regarding the number of storms, we haven’t seen many overly strong or intense storms. Only Hanna, Isaias, Laura, and Marco reached hurricane strength, with Laura the only to become a major (cat 3+) hurricane.
No one is complaining about that, of course, but it does show that the overall “impact level” or “severity level” of this year’s hurricane season isn’t as wildly high as what it may seem.
One way to measure the severity of any given hurricane season is to use a variable called Accumulated Cyclone Energy (ACE). This metric accounts for the number of storms, their strength and their duration.
As of September 1st, the ACE for 2020 was just above 42. That is good for only 36th place since records began being kept in 1851. It’s also well below the value seen back during the infamous record-breaking year of 2005. That year featured Hurricanes Dennis, Emily, Katrina, Rita, and Wilma.
That is the only year on record in which the Greek alphabet was required because we ran out of names to use. We got all the way to the sixth letter in the Greek alphabet with Tropical Storm Zeta forming in late December.
Regardless of the mid-level ACE value to date, 2020 has still been an incredibly active and memorable season thus far.
And it’s only halfway over; hurricane season officially lasts until November 30th, with the most active period in a typical year being late August through mid-October.
Within that range, September is the ultimate peak of the season. With it only being the second day of September, we’ve got quite awhile to go before we can expect activity to start subsiding.
If anything, things will be more active over the next 30-60 days based on what climatology tells us.
It’s certainly very active right now with Omar and Nana. Omar is expected to weaken and remain far from any land. Nana, meanwhile, will head into Central America as a strong tropical storm or weak hurricane early Thursday.
That’s not all there is. There are two other disturbances being monitored by the National Hurricane Center for development in the next few to several days. Both are way out in the Eastern Atlantic, so they are nothing to be concerned about at all.
Should one or both of them develop, it will just be another step towards needing to use the Greek alphabet in this crazy Atlantic Basin hurricane season. The next names on the list are Paulette and Rene.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.