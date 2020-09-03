2020 Alabama College Colors Day celebration goes virtual

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s annual College Colors Day event will look a little different this year.
Instead of university mascots gathering on the steps of the state capitol, the celebration will be virtual, the Higher Education Partnership confirmed.
Friday, everyone can show off their school pride by wearing their school colors, even if it’s from a home office.
“It is great to be able to collectively kick-off the new academic year with enthusiasm for the value of higher education. Nothing says I support my school like wearing your colors!” said Gordon Stone, Executive Director of the Higher Education Partnership, in a statement.
According to the Higher Education Partnership, universities are able to contribute to all 67 counties across the state through economic development, innovation, education and community service. Universities bring over $20 billion of economic impact to the state.
“The Higher Education Partnership and the supporters of the four-year institutions encourage the state’s leaders to join with us as we participate in this exciting day of celebration. The lives of every citizen are improved by the work of the universities in engineering, health care, agriculture, and numerous other areas. When you consider our great sports programs, arts investments, humanities, business projects and educational services, we have many reasons to be fans. There is a significant return on investment for every dollar appropriated to the public universities,” Stone added.
The Higher Education Partnership says it serves as the advocacy voice for all 14 of Alabama’s public universities. The Partnership communicates the value of higher education to the people of the state by working with more than 180,000 students, faculty, staff, alumni and other supporters.
College Colors Day is an annual event, kicking off the school year and bringing fans across the state together to support their favorite college.
