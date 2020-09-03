Daughter takes nursing home job to see mother with dementia

ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s been months since many people have been able to see their loved ones in nursing homes.
One local woman went to extraordinary lengths to make sure her mother was not lonely.
Charlotte Boles works in the cafeteria at Brindlee Mountain High School. Her mother Clara Hill has dementia and has been at Diversicare Nursing Home in Arab for almost two years.
March 12th was the last time Boles saw her mother. The facility has been following restrictions designed to protect the health of residents during the pandemic.
Boles found out the nursing home had a job opening in the cafeteria so she applied. Shortly after, she got the job.
“About three days when I was going in, I started out of her room and she called me by name and that made me feel very good,” said Boles.
Boles said visitation restrictions have made this time difficult for the entire family.
FaceTime calls and window visits are offered at the facility, but Boles said it’s different from being in person. She said she is thankful to the staff at Diversicare of Arab for affording her the opportunity and helping her and her family.
“It’s not easy on them when I work 5 days a week here and then I work two days a week at the nursing home, but I get to see my mama and it makes it all worthwhile,” said Boles.
Clara turned 80-years-old in February.
