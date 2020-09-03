Former State Sen. David Burkette arrested

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Former Alabama State Sen. David Burkette was arrested Thursday, according to Attorney General Steve Marshall.
Burkette, 63, is accused of violating Alabama’s Fair Campaign Practices Act. He is charged with failing to deposit campaign contributions into his campaign checking account.
“Specifically, the complaint alleged that, in 2015 and 2016 while running for the Montgomery City Council, Burkette intentionally failed to deposit $3,625.00 in campaign contributions into his campaign checking account, and instead, deposited or cashed those contributions into or against his personal bank account,” the attorney general’s office stated.
Burkette resigned from his position as state senator for District 26 Tuesday.
A violation of the campaign checking account provision of the Fair Campaign Practices Act is a class A misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year in prison and a fine not exceeding $6,000.
Attorney Al Agricola, who represents Burkette, said he had no comment.
