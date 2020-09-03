Ft. Benning soldier charged with child sexual abuse

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Fort Benning soldier has been arrested on child sexual abuse charges.
Justin Scott Reed, 30, was arrested August 27 and charged with one count of second-degree sexual abuse involving an individual under 16 and one count of second-degree sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old.
The arrest stems from an investigation by the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department and the Fort Benning Army Central Intelligence Division (CID). Preliminary investigation revealed the alleged offenses were reported to the sheriff’s department in April.
Reed is being held in the Tallapoosa County Jail an a $30,000 bond.
