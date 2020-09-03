Human remains found in Coosa County identified as woman missing since 2018

COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-year search for a missing Coosa County woman has come to an end.
The investigation has shifted from a missing persons case to a death investigation.
Donna Lynn Brown was last seen at 1 a.m. on July 5, 2018 at her home on Brown’s Loop Road in the Salem community.
She was wearing a pink shirt, black pants, and blue and white tennis shoes.
“We got several different reports on how she disappeared, and of course, we followed up on all that and we continue to work that investigation,” said Coosa County Sheriff Michael Howell.
Her remains were found within one mile of where she was last seen on Brown’s Loop Road. A turkey hunter found the remains in April.
They were positively identified as Brown just a few days ago.
Coosa County investigators now bear the burden of trying to figure out what happened to her, why and the manner of death. They have not ruled out foul play.
Authorities say she had no known illnesses.
Donna Lynn Brown would have turned 59 years old this year.
