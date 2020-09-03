1 killed, 1 injured in crash with log truck in Union Springs

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person was killed and another was injured in a crash involving a log truck in Union Springs Thursday afternoon.
Police Chief Danny Jackson said the accident happened around 3 p.m. on Martin Luther King Boulevard near Hardaway Avenue.
The chief said it appears a passenger vehicle that was traveling west on Hardaway Avenue ran a stop sign and went under an 18-wheeler log truck that was traveling south on Martin Luther King Boulevard.
The driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead at a local hospital. A passenger in the vehicle was airlifted to a hospital in Montgomery for treatment.
The driver of the log truck wasn’t injured.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.