1 killed, 1 injured in crash with log truck in Union Springs

1 killed, 1 injured in crash with log truck in Union Springs
One person was killed and another was injured in a crash involving a log truck in Union Springs Thursday afternoon. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA Staff | September 3, 2020 at 9:40 PM CDT - Updated September 3 at 9:54 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person was killed and another was injured in a crash involving a log truck in Union Springs Thursday afternoon.

Police Chief Danny Jackson said the accident happened around 3 p.m. on Martin Luther King Boulevard near Hardaway Avenue.

The chief said it appears a passenger vehicle that was traveling west on Hardaway Avenue ran a stop sign and went under an 18-wheeler log truck that was traveling south on Martin Luther King Boulevard.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead at a local hospital. A passenger in the vehicle was airlifted to a hospital in Montgomery for treatment.

The driver of the log truck wasn’t injured.

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.