Labor Day events pose risk of worsening virus in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Health officials fear that Labor Day events meant to attract crowds across Alabama could worsen the state’s coronavirus outbreak.
COVID-19 deaths, cases and positive test results all have been on the rise recently in Alabama.
State Health Officer Scott Harris says he’s concerned about an upward trend and doesn’t want the holiday to worsen the problem.
But the trend comes as thousands of people will go to beaches, lakes and backyard cookouts for the holiday, and some venues are planning large events.
Organizers say they’ll encourage mask wearing and social distancing. But such requests have been ignored at events including high school football games.
