Maxwell’s Civil Air Patrol flies special flag on 75th anniversary of WWII’s end

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been 75 years since World War II ended and the Montgomery-based Civil Air Patrol at Maxwell Air Force Based has marked the occasion with a special flag.
The American Theatre Service Streamer is flying at the CAP headquarters on base.
Civil Air Patrol volunteer pilots played a key role in patrol operations, looking out for enemy submarines along the American Atlantic and Pacific coasts.
The pilots flew along both coasts during the May through August time frame in 1943 while serving under the Army Air Forces Antisubmarine Command.
According to CAP, the blue color of the streamer represents the Americas; the central blue, white and red stripes, taken from the American Defense Service Medal ribbon, represent the continuance of American defense after Pearl Harbor. The white and black stripes represent the German part of the conflict on the Atlantic Coast, while the red and white stripes are for the Japanese colors and refer to that part of the conflict on the Pacific Coast.
