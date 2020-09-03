Montgomery’s Greek Orthodox Church selling Boston butts

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Greek Orthodox Church in Montgomery has decided to cook and sell Boston butts instead of barbecue this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We will be cooking and selling 300 Boston butts this year — instead of barbecue plates, or additional meats,” said Gus Katechis, a church member and co-chair of this year’s event. “We’re scaling back to minimize any potential COVID risk to the general public and to our very small group of on-site workers, who’ll be in the pit, preparing and cooking the meat.”
The church said in a statement the Boston butts will be available for $35 each, through ticketed preorders. Any Boston butts not sold during the preorder period will be available for purchase on a first-come, first-served basis during pick-up hours, which is from 8 to 10 a.m. on Labor Day.
Camp stew and Greek pastries will not be sold this year because of the close contact required to prepare them, according to the church.
The sale will take place on church grounds, at the corner of Mt. Meigs Road and South Capitol Parkway, according to the church.
Drive-thru pickup is available, and workers will be wearing masks, the church said.
