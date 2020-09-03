Preliminary hearing canceled for Coosa County double murder suspect

COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) -There is new information in the 21-year-old double murder case in Coosa County.
Joe Daniel Stallions was scheduled to have his preliminary hearing on Friday, but it was canceled because a legal professional connected to the case contracted the coronavirus.
A new date hasn’t been set yet.
Authorities arrested Stallions in mid-August for allegedly shooting his own mom and sister to death in 1999 in Coosa County.
Stallions faces two counts of capital murder. Investigators haven’t released the alleged motive. Stallions remains in the Coosa County Jail and is not allowed to make bond due to the capital murder charges.
