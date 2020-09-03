Proposed amendments you’ll see on the ballot in November

“Some of the administrators that have been brought in have no experience in the administrations, and we’re talking about a budget of well over hundreds of millions of dollars in the judiciary, thousands of employees, just lots of moving parts,” Orr said. “It’s a very complex job, and having a better prepared civil servant to serve in that role is certainly something that we seek to have and the continuity rather than the revolving door with maybe they’re competent, maybe they have no experience.”