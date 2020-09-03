Reactions come in after prison building announcement

“The District Attorneys of Alabama has long supported meaningful prison reform which includes among other things facility changes, modifications, and construction. Structural deficiencies within our network of prisons have been well documented, with these deficiencies potentially putting prison employees and inmates at risk while wasting precious taxpayer dollars. Many current prisons were constructed long ago to protect the public by housing a specified number of inmates, which does not simply mean bed space and square footage. The infrastructures of these facilities are a critical component when addressing prison reform. Facility plumbing, electrical, meal service, and security plans were designed for specified numbers of inmates that have been exceeded for some time. With our violent inmate population at nearly 80% of the prison population, we cannot afford to ignore the structural deficiencies any longer.