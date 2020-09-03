Rockford’s mayor-elect dreams of big changes for forgotten town

ROCKFORD, Ala. (WSFA) - When Rockford’s mayor-elect takes office on Nov. 2, Scott White will become the town’s youngest mayor in about 40 years.
White is 35 years old and won the contest last month by receiving 56 percent of the votes. The town has a little more than 470 residents, and by the looks of downtown, it has seen better days. But, White wants to hit the ground running and change all that.
“First off, I wanna see some improvements to the outlook in town. We need to brighten up our streets, some new fresh paint, get the sidewalks lookin’ a little better to attract more businesses,” said White.
Like most small town mayor positions, Rockford mayor’s job is part time with a monthly salary of $500.
White said he’ll continue his real estate career with EXIT Realty by working out of his Rockford home.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.