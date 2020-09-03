Sunny, hot and mostly dry Labor Day Weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Say goodbye to the daily showers and thunderstorms for the next several days. High pressure and dry air aloft have moved in, and that will put a halt to any rain chance until at least late in the day Sunday.
To start the day, each morning could feature patchy haze and/or fog as low-level moisture will remain in place near the surface. Even if there are areas of patchy fog, it will burn off by 9 a.m. at the latest each morning.
There will be a good bit of sunshine during the afternoon hours through Saturday, with just a few clouds thrown in the mix. High temperatures will reach 92-97 degrees each day depending on your location.
With all of the sunshine expected, there will be a stretch of very high UV indices (~10) despite our days getting shorter and shorter.
The good news is the humidity will be slightly more tolerable compared to where it has been of late. We won’t see a complete reprieve from the mugginess, but it will feel at least a tad bit better to round out the week and kick off Labor Day weekend.
If you’re planning out your holiday weekend, we can promise you that both Friday and Saturday will be entirely dry, hot and feature plenty of sun. Even Sunday and Monday look mainly dry as of the latest update from our forecast models.
We’ve gone ahead and lowered each day’s rain chances to 20% or so with only a low-end chance of a few showers or storms. While there will be a little more in the way of cloud cover, it will still be partly cloudy both Sunday and Monday with highs well into the 90s.
Beyond Labor Day, all eyes are still focused on the potential strong fall cold front set to impact areas east of the Rockies. For us here in Alabama, there is a substantial degree of disagreement among forecast models regarding what happens Tuesday and beyond.
Based on trends and what we see as of now, rain and storm chances have been upped to 40% Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will likely still be 90-95 each day as we will be on the “warm side” of the front still.
Should the cold front actually clear Alabama, look for a brief shot of cooler fall-like air to round out next week. This is not likely to happen, but we won’t discount it. More likely, the front could stall to our north and keep us hot and muggy. We’ll let you know!
