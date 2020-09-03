Tallassee City Schools names new superintendent

TALLASSEE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tallassee City Schools system has named Dr. Joshua “Brock” Nolin as its new superintendent. He had been serving in the role on an acting basis since July.
“I am honored,” Nolin said. “We have a great community and school system, though I acknowledge that we have work to do.” He added, “I look forward to continued work alongside our excellent school board, faculty and staff.”
Nolin has served in various educational roles for the last two decades including as assistant superintendent for the last year and a half, as well as Federal Programs and Special Education coordinator for the four years prior to that at the Central Office level. He’s also worked at Southside Middle School in the assistant principal position.
The Eufaula native and Auburn University graduate started his career as an agriscience teacher at Wetumpka High School. After two years there, he moved to Tallassee High where he spent nearly a decade.
Nolan is a member of various professional and civic organizations, like the School Superintendents of Alabama and the Tallassee Lions Club. He also serves as an adjunct professor for Auburn in the Department of Curriculum and Teaching.
An avid outdoorsman, Nolan says he’s a falconer and enjoys riding horses with his family.
In his spare time, Nolan plays piano and guitar. He and his family are active members of East Tallassee Baptist Church, where he plays piano for the church praise team.
His wife, Courtney, is a Tallassee native and a Tallassee High School alum. The couple have three children.
