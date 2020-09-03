Trump authorizes CDC to ban COVID-related evictions

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An executive order signed by President Donald Trump Tuesday gives the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC, the authority to temporarily halt evictions through the end of the year.
The move is an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Under the CDC order, renters who meet certain criteria cannot be evicted if they can prove that they have exhausted their best efforts to pay rent, seek government rental assistance, and are likely to become homeless due to eviction.
The order comes amid Congress’ unclear indication on whether another stimulus package will pass before the Nov. 3 election.
Holly Ray, managing attorney for Legal Services Alabama in Huntsville, said the president’s order has left their office with questions for both struggling renters and landlords.
The order goes into effect Friday but the federal Eviction Moratorium under the CARES Act expired in July and tenants had until late August to pay their rent or face eviction. Now, many renters are left wondering if they are getting evicted or if this new order will save them.
“We do have again in Madison county about 280 cases sitting in the gap between when the CARES Act would have expired and the filings opened back up and when this order will become effective on Friday,” Ray said. “What happens to those? Are the proceedings stayed? Do they go on administrative docket? Are those cases dismissed? We don’t know yet.”
Another concern is that those who benefit from the new order are still obligated to pay accrued rent or housing payments in accordance with their lease or contract. Some people have not paid rent since April, according to Ray.
“There is a very real chance that we’re going to have people who have nine months of rent at the end of this year facing eviction for nine months of rent,” Ray said. “I think we are going to see a large spike in bankruptcy towards the end of the year as some of these tenants walk out owing nine months worth of rent and have to find another place to stay.”
How this impacts a tenants rental record and ability to get another place to stay is also concerning.
Ray also pointed out that unlike the CARES ACT moratorium, this order gives criminal penalties if a landlord wrongfully evicts you under it.
Landlords are still permitted to pursue eviction against tenants committing criminal acts, threatening the health or safety of other residents, and damaging property, among other offenses.
Ray said there are still a lot of unknowns about this new order. If you would like more information you are encouraged to check out their website, or call their hotline at (866) 456-4995.
“This thing is a far reaching brand new order and we need to make sure people are aware of it and we want to make sure people are taking every opportunity they have to try to protect their housing and their roof over their head,” Ray said.
