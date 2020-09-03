Weak earthquake occurs on Alabama-Florida line; no damage

BREWTON, Ala. (AP) - No damage is being reported after a weak earthquake occurred along the Alabama-Florida line.
The U.S. Geological Survey reports that a magnitude 4 quake happened Thursday morning just north of Mount Carmel, Florida.
The location is a mostly forested area southwest of Brewton, Alabama.
The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says it hasn’t gotten any calls about damage. But area residents reported feeling it in response to a question posed by the area National Weather Service office on its Facebook page.
The quake occurred more than 6 miles beneath the surface.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.