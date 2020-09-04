Alabamians begin to receive $300 unemployment checks

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More than 30 million unemployed Americans were dealt another blow when their $600 in weekly Supplemental Federal Unemployment Benefits ended at the end of July.
But now an executive memorandum is extending unemployment benefits to some Alabamians, but it’s not as much money.
LaTanya McCaslin received a check Friday morning after not receiving benefits for nearly a month. But that check was only $300, which is making it tough for her to make ends meet.
Alabama is among 45 states that submitted applications and plans to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA. FEMA has taken on the task of dispersing money from the Disaster Relief Fund. You must have been receiving regular unemployment assistance in order to qualify for the supplemental federal benefits.
McCaslin said she is grateful to be getting that money, but she admits it is getting harder to stay on top of her bills.
“It’s been quite an ordeal. With the $600 stimulus I was able to catch up on my bills I was even able to go the extra mile and start stocking up and start saving. Now, since we have the $300 stimulus, I’m sort of taking two steps back I’m playing catch up again and what I did save I’m finding myself having to dip into that,” McCaslin explained.
McCaslin is hoping to be able to return to her job at the Sheraton sometime in October.
Meanwhile, FEMA is only guaranteeing three weeks of funding. After that, the agency said any additional disbursements will be made on a weekly basis to ensure enough money is available for other states.
