Auburn renames student center after Ga. Supreme Court Chief Justice

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn University is renaming its student center after Supreme Court of Georgia Chief Justice Harold D. Melton.
Chief Justice Melton graduated from the university in 1988 where he served as the first African-American student body president.
“Auburn University has already given me everything I ever could have hoped for in a university, and more,” said Chief Justice Melton. “This honor is beyond my furthest imagination.”
The decision was made official by a vote of the Auburn University Board of Trustees.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.