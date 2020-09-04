Building near downtown Montgomery catches fire

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A building near downtown Montgomery caught fire late Friday afternoon.
Smoke was seen for miles.
Chief Quentin Burke said the fire is in the 1500 block of Highland Avenue between Hall and Forest Avenue.
He did not specify which building but said he believes it is vacant.
No word on injuries yet.
Highland Avenue is blocked from Hall to Forest Avenue.
This is the second fire incident around downtown Montgomery Friday. An overheated fan set off the fire alarm at the Alabama State House earlier in the day.
