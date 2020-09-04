Elba police seek information about January homicide

ELBA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Elba Police Department is asking for the community’s help regarding 26-year-old Donta Jaqun Rogers’ murder.
On Jan. 16, 2020, an unknown person or people went to Putnam Street, where they shot and killed Rogers, Elba police said in a news release. The suspects left the scene.
Police continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call police or Central Alabama CrimeStoppers. The CrimeStoppers 24-hour tip line is 215-STOP (7867). You can also download their P3-tips app.
CrimeStoppers also has a toll-free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.
Tips may be eligible for a cash reward.
