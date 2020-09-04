Friday Night Fever: Week 2

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s the third week of Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action.
Thursday:
- Eufaula at Lee
- Greenville at Charles Henderson
Friday:
- Dadeville at Montgomery Catholic
- Goshen at Trinity
- Ben Russell at Stanhope Elmore
- Autaugaville at Notasulga
- Billingsley at Loachapoka
- Southland (GA) at Macon East
- Carroll at Pike Road
- Lanier at Opelika
- Prattville at Auburn
- Carver at Valley
- Andalusia at Rehobeth
- Houston Co. at Ariton
