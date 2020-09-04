Overheated fan caused smoke at Alabama State House, MFR says

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Fire/Rescue responded to a fire alarm at the Alabama State House Friday around noon.
According to District Fire Chief Quentin Burke, there was a report of smoke in one of the corridors on the third floor.
“After investigating the cause, units found that an exhaust fan in the restroom had overheated,” Burke said in an email. “Mechanical ventilation was used to clear the smoke from the building and there are no reports of injuries to any of the occupants.”
Video showed two firetrucks and several Alabama state troopers outside the building. The scene appeared to be calm, and the trucks left around 12:45 p.m.
